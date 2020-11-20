Bryan businesses gear up for holiday shopping in Downtown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This hasn’t been the best year for small businesses, But local shops are hoping traffic picks up as we head into the holiday season.

Katie Neason with Kolache Capital in Downtown Bryan says their biggest challenge has been not knowing what’s around the corner. And for big events like Lights On in Downtown Bryan, they aren’t able to look at last year’s sales to prepare. They have to try to meet the needs of the customers without running out of product.

However, they typically do a lot of catering during this season so they’re anticipating some business for the next few months.

Over at Brazos Glassworks, Debbie Jasek says they’ve been surprisingly busy during quarantine when it comes to their custom window making. However on the gallery side, business has been a little slow.

Brazos Glassworks offers handmade custom ornaments ahead of the holiday season, and they’re gearing up for all of those orders soon.

Both businesses will be open for Friday night’s event, Lights On in Downtown Bryan.

