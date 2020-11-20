Advertisement

BTU reporting customers receiving scam calls

BTU says they will never call and demand payment
(WCAX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting that customers are receiving scam calls.

The calls are coming from 1-800-578-8301. According to a tweet from BTU the caller is threatening immediate disconnection for a past due balance.

BTU says they will never call and demand payment.

The company says that if you suspect you are receiving a fraudulent call to hang up and call them at (979) 821-5700.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

Latest News

Gate 12 Bar and Grill
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: College Station Restaurant set to give one-of-a-kind views of Easterwood Airport
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
30 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases rising
COVID in Context: Nov. 20
COVID in Context: In past two weeks in Brazos County, new tests stay steady while 7-day positivity rate increases
Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows 37 jails and juvenile detention centers...
Cut phone line affects calls to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office