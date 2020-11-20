BTU reporting customers receiving scam calls

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting that customers are receiving scam calls.

The calls are coming from 1-800-578-8301. According to a tweet from BTU the caller is threatening immediate disconnection for a past due balance.

BTU says they will never call and demand payment.

The company says that if you suspect you are receiving a fraudulent call to hang up and call them at (979) 821-5700.

