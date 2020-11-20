Advertisement

C.C. Creations hosts annual Raid the Warehouse shopping spree

Eight contestants got a two minute shopping spree each.
Eight contestants got to Raid the Warehouse at C.C. Creations.
Eight contestants got to Raid the Warehouse at C.C. Creations.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Some lucky Aggie Fans had a special shopping spree Friday morning.

Eight winners got to raid the warehouse at C.C. Creations. The contestants had two minutes each to load their shopping cart as much as they could. The prize winners included some of their student workers and Aggie Football fans.

”We were struggling with to do it or not to do it because of the nature of the year but we decided ultimately for the Aggie Family and the Aggie Network to provide hope and excitement that we would go ahead and proceed,” said Ashleigh Krause, C.C. Creations Vice President of Marketing.

”The strategy was to get some stuff for the house,” said Randy Seewald, a Texas A&M Former Student and College Station resident who participated. “I got a big whiskey barrel clock, A&M clock, got a big stone marker with Texas A&M on it.”

This was the second year for the event.

