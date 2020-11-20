College Station to host winless Caney Creek Friday at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After last week’s 64-0 road win over Cleveland, the College Station Cougars return home on Friday night to host Caney Creek (0-7, 0-5).

The Cougars (6-1, 4-1) currently sit in a tie for second place in District 8-5A Division I with Magnolia West (a team they will close out the regular season with on December 7th).

College Station has won four in a row since its district opening loss to league leading Magnolia. The Cougars have enjoyed some recent success against the Panthers having won their last two games over Caney Creek 126-7 (56-7 win in 2019, 70-0 win in 2018).

“This time of the year you have to get better every week especially going into the tail end with three ball games left, said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff. “That is the main emphasis of what we do every week try to get better and try to find the little things we can get better in because there is still a long ways that we can go for improving,” wrapped up Huff.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Cougar Field

