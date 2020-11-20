COVID in Context: In past two weeks in Brazos County, new tests stay steady while 7-day positivity rate increases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As testing increases, public health experts generally hope to see the testing positivity rate drop--an indication that more testing is not simply finding more COVID-19.

In the past few months, this has been the trend in Brazos County.

Last 7 days new testing and positivity rate in Brazos County (KBTX)

However, a closer look at the past two weeks reveals a trend more troubling: new testing has remained relatively flat, yet the testing positivity rate continues to rise.

Last 7 days new testing and positivity rate in Brazos County (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.