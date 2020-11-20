Advertisement

Cut phone line affects calls to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows 37 jails and juvenile detention centers...
Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows 37 jails and juvenile detention centers across Idaho charge more for inmates and families to make in-state calls than they can legally charge for out-of-state phone calls.(Pixabay)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Roberston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a phone line cut in the Bryan area is affecting incoming calls to the RCSO.

Calls to the main RCSO line, (979) 828-3299 will not connect. RCSO advises that residents with a non-emergency should call (979) 906-1020 in the meantime. As always, residents with an emergency should call 9-1-1.

The sheriff’s office reports that they don’t know how long this will take to fix.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

Latest News

COVID in Context: Nov. 20
COVID in Context: In past two weeks in Brazos County, new tests stay steady while 7-day positivity rate increases
COVID in Context: Nov. 20
COVID in Context: Nov. 20
Texas A&M system helps develop rapid COVID-19 breath testing kiosk
Texas A&M system helps develop rapid COVID-19 breath testing kiosk
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/19
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/19