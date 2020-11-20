Cut phone line affects calls to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Roberston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a phone line cut in the Bryan area is affecting incoming calls to the RCSO.
Calls to the main RCSO line, (979) 828-3299 will not connect. RCSO advises that residents with a non-emergency should call (979) 906-1020 in the meantime. As always, residents with an emergency should call 9-1-1.
The sheriff’s office reports that they don’t know how long this will take to fix.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.