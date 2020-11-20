Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: College Station Restaurant set to give one-of-a-kind views of Easterwood Airport

Whitten plans to open Gate 12 Bar & Grill on December 10.
Gate 12 Bar and Grill
Gate 12 Bar and Grill(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gate 12 Bar & Grill is set to “take off” in early December, bringing guests impressive views of planes taking off and landing from Easterwood Airport while serving up steakhouse cuisine.

According to Cody Whitten, owner of Gate 12 Bar & Grill, the goal is to open the restaurant on Dec. 10.

The experience at the new restaurant is unlike any in the area.

“It’s a blend of vision and location that come together to create a relaxed elegance,” said Whitten. “You have the airport traffic. You may have a plane flying by or even taxiing by or it’s sitting out front and then you combine it with an incredible sunset.”

Guests do not need a boarding pass, luggage, or passport to enjoy Gate 12 Bar & Grill. In fact, it is completely separate from the Regional Airport building located on McKenzie Terminal Blvd.

The restaurant is located at 1770 George Bush Drive West in the old General Aviation Terminal.

Once inside, guests will find no stone unturned when it came to sticking with the aviation theme.

A custom runway in the dining room, photos and models of planes located throughout the space, the propeller from the historic Enola Gay- American B-29 bomber- over the bar, custom runway signage, and numerous windows looking out to the runway providing breathtaking views of planes and Brazos Valley sunsets all tie the theme together.

According to Whitten, this restaurant is different from his Bryan restaurant J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque.

“We wanted something more upscale and we wanted to concentrate on steaks,” said Whitten.

The menu also plans to feature signature salads, fish, and pastas. Plus, there will be a bar.

Whitten’s love for aviation combined with his desire to open an upscale restaurant is the reason behind opening Gate 12 Bar and Grill.

“I grew up in a crop-dusting business right here across the river in Snook, Texas,” said Whitten. He has family members who also flew planes.

For more information on Gate 12 Bar and Grill, click here.

