First glance at renderings of Bryan ISD’s new facilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Leaders from various departments in the Bryan Independent School District met in person and virtually Thursday as planning and discussions continued on the new facilities in the works for the district. On Election Day, voters approved Bryan ISD’s request for a $175 million dollar bond to build a new school, transportation & maintenance complex as well as improvements across the district.

Ginger Carrabine, Bryan ISD Chief of Staff says they are just starting the design and development process but are very excited about the improvements for the district.

“We’re looking at every aspect of the new build so that we can get input from for example, from curriculum and instruction, from technology, food services, athletics, fine arts, etc., so everyone is coming into the room to weigh in and have a voice in the process,” said Carrabine.

The two buildings make up 85 million dollars of the bond with 30 million going into the transportation and maintenance complex.

Bryan ISD’s transportation Director, Warren Lanphier says the new facility is long overdue but he and the staff are excited and anxious to see the project come to fruition.

“There’ll be enough bus parking for us to grow our fleet, there’ll be enough mechanic space for us as we grow as well to add staff,” said Lanphier. “It’s going to be a blessing and we really thank the voters here for getting us there.”

The intermediate school will have two new gyms, outdoor learning areas with internet access, and new technology and science labs. Carrabine said she knows parents and students will be happy with the new facilities.

“Investing in Bryan ISD is a win-win for all, it’s what’s best for the students and staff, parent community, and the community at large so with sincere appreciation, we thank the community,” said Carrabine.

District officials say the transportation and maintenance facility is expected to be completed by August 2022 and the intermediate school is expected to be completed by June 2023.

