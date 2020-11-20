Advertisement

Free testing available on A&M campus to students and public, appointments mandatory

Students on campus have been encouraged to get tested before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Testing for the public is available on the Texas A&M campus Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5...
Testing for the public is available on the Texas A&M campus Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people are taking part in free COVID-19 testing offered to the Texas A&M community and general public.

On Friday there was a long line for free testing by Rudder Fountain on campus. Some people were waiting 45 minutes or more. Appointments are now mandatory to get tested on campus, due to the high demand.

If you are an A&M student and want to make an appointment, click here.

If you are part of the general public and want to make an appointment, click here.

Testing is available to students and the public at three maroon kiosks located on various parts of campus.

Maroon Kiosks (students and public)

  • Aggie Express Commons
  • Mays Business School
  • Rudder Fountain

Testing Days

  • Nov. 21: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 22: No testing
  • Nov. 23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Nov. 23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Nov. 26: No testing
  • Nov. 27: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more student testing information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
30 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases rising

Latest News

Gate 12 Bar and Grill
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: College Station Restaurant set to give one-of-a-kind views of Easterwood Airport
BTU reporting customers receiving scam calls
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
30 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases rising
COVID in Context: Nov. 20
COVID in Context: In past two weeks in Brazos County, new tests stay steady while 7-day positivity rate increases