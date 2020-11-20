Free testing available on A&M campus to students and public, appointments mandatory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people are taking part in free COVID-19 testing offered to the Texas A&M community and general public.

On Friday there was a long line for free testing by Rudder Fountain on campus. Some people were waiting 45 minutes or more. Appointments are now mandatory to get tested on campus, due to the high demand.

Testing is available to students and the public at three maroon kiosks located on various parts of campus.

Maroon Kiosks (students and public)

Aggie Express Commons

Mays Business School

Rudder Fountain

Testing Days

Nov. 21: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: No testing

Nov. 23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nov. 26: No testing

Nov. 27: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Texas A&M is asking ALL students to get a free COVID-19 test on campus this week.



With cases spiking in the U.S., Texas, and within our campus community, you can get a quick, free test to keep yourself and others safe: https://t.co/NOc2VNpYme pic.twitter.com/8iDnlvTKAO — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) November 16, 2020

