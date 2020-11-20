Free testing available on A&M campus to students and public, appointments mandatory
Students on campus have been encouraged to get tested before the Thanksgiving holiday.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people are taking part in free COVID-19 testing offered to the Texas A&M community and general public.
On Friday there was a long line for free testing by Rudder Fountain on campus. Some people were waiting 45 minutes or more. Appointments are now mandatory to get tested on campus, due to the high demand.
If you are an A&M student and want to make an appointment, click here.
If you are part of the general public and want to make an appointment, click here.
Testing is available to students and the public at three maroon kiosks located on various parts of campus.
Maroon Kiosks (students and public)
- Aggie Express Commons
- Mays Business School
- Rudder Fountain
Testing Days
- Nov. 21: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Nov. 22: No testing
- Nov. 23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Nov. 26: No testing
- Nov. 27: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more student testing information, click here.
