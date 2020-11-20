Advertisement

Friday: A foggy start followed by a pleasant finish (with a slight rain chance!)

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With plenty of moisture on hand, it’s a foggy start for some areas across the Brazos Valley, so definitely give yourself some extra time as you head out the door! After the fog lifts by midday, we’ll see a little bit of the sunshine peak through what’s left of the cloud cover. Another afternoon of above-average temperatures are in store for the Brazos Valley, and with plenty of moisture on hand, we’ll see if we can’t find a few isolated showers to pop up before the day is done. Though the majority of us look to stay dry, any rain that we do find likely won’t amount to much.

Above-average temperatures continue into the weekend, with an isolated chance for a few showers each day. This all ahead of a series of cold fronts slated to push through the Brazos Valley throughout the holiday week, which will help make it feel just a bit better outside by Thanksgiving.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low: 62. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog expected by sunrise. Low: 61. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Dense Morning Fog possible Friday morning
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Humidity returns, but most likely staying dry headed toward Thanksgiving
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain chance slips as we eye a series of faint Thanksgiving week fronts
KBTX PinPoint Weather
A few added doses of humidity headed into the weekend