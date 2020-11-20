Friday: A foggy start followed by a pleasant finish (with a slight rain chance!)

With plenty of moisture on hand, it’s a foggy start for some areas across the Brazos Valley, so definitely give yourself some extra time as you head out the door! After the fog lifts by midday, we’ll see a little bit of the sunshine peak through what’s left of the cloud cover. Another afternoon of above-average temperatures are in store for the Brazos Valley, and with plenty of moisture on hand, we’ll see if we can’t find a few isolated showers to pop up before the day is done. Though the majority of us look to stay dry, any rain that we do find likely won’t amount to much.

Above-average temperatures continue into the weekend, with an isolated chance for a few showers each day. This all ahead of a series of cold fronts slated to push through the Brazos Valley throughout the holiday week, which will help make it feel just a bit better outside by Thanksgiving.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low: 62. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog expected by sunrise. Low: 61. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

