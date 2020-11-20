Iola set to battle Crawford for 2A title in rematch of 2017 championship showdown

GARLAND, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Iola will look to bring a state volleyball championship back to the Brazos Valley.

The Lady Bulldogs swept Thrall in the state semifinals on Tuesday and will take on Crawford in the 2A Championship match at the Culwell Center in Garland.

Three years ago these two teams met with a state championship on the line and Iola came up short.

The Lady Bulldogs are hoping for a different outcome in their rematch with the Lady Pirates... but they know they’ve got a big obstacle ahead of them.

“It’s going to be tough. Every match at this level is going to be a nightmare. I know they’re going to be really good, and we’ll have to do a lot of preparation the next few days to get ready for that,” said Jamie McDougald, Iola head volleyball coach.

“I’ve heard they’re good. It’s going to be a tough match, but we’ll see. We’re going to try our hardest,” added senior outside hitter Cadence Hoyle.

Iola will be chasing their first state championship since winning back to back titles in 20-15 and 20-16.

