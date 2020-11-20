Advertisement

Jones named to All-SEC Preseason Team in media poll

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The No. 13 Aggies were selected to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference and N’dea Jones was named to the All-SEC Preseason Team, the league announced Friday. The preseason poll was voted on by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Jones was selected by the media to the six-player All-SEC Preseason Team for the first time in her career. Earlier this week, the SEC coaches tabbed her to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was also named to the Katrina McClain, Wade Trophy and Naismith Trophy watch lists.

Jones averaged a double-double with 11.0 points and a league-best 11.7 rebounds per game last season. She also was fourth in the country and led the SEC in total rebounds (351). The rebound machine amassed 16 double-doubles in 2019-20, bringing her within eight of becoming A&M’s all-time leader.

The media chose the Aggies to finish fourth in the conference behind South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Texas A&M returns four starters from last season, including Jones, Wells, Ciera Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson. It adds the help of transfers Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts, along with a slew of newcomers. The Maroon & White garnered a No. 13 ranking from the Associated Press last week ahead of their season opener on Nov. 25 versus Lamar at home.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

2020-21 SEC Women’s Basketball Media Poll

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi State

3. Kentucky

4. Texas A&M

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7.  LSU

8. Georgia

9. Alabama

10. Florida

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Auburn

14. Ole Miss

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

