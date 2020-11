PALESTINE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon football team lost to Timpson 47-14 Thursday night in a Class 2A Division 1 area round playoff game at Panther Stadium.

Leon end the season with a 7-5 record. Timpson advances to the regional round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Garrison vs. Holland game.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.