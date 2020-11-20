Local organizations, restaurants hosting free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected households across the country, and local restaurants, organizations, and schools are looking to ease the pressure of Thanksgiving this year with some free meals.

From 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is giving away a week’s worth of free food for any family with school-aged children. You do not have to have a child who goes to the school, but the school says you either have to bring your school-aged child or show proof. The entire event is a drive-thru to limit contact from person to person. Harmony Science Academy is located at 2031 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Saturday is the 3rd annual turkey giveaway at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek. It is from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. 350 turkeys are available. They are located in Downtown Bryan at 501 West 31st Street.

Gloria Kennard is also hosting her free Thanksgiving meal event this year, but it will be curbside pick-up only. This will be happening at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan on 301 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. That event is happening on Thanksgiving from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Guests are asked to drive through and pick up the meals on the east side of the church. There will be a table set up with plates ready to be passed along. Walk-ups will also be allowed.

Epicures Catering is teaming up with Texas A&M and multiple other organizations within the community to hand-deliver through contactless delivery free Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 people. Epicures founder Danny Morrison says they are already completely full after expanding this year’s efforts.

“We’ve gone up 25% on our food,” said Morrison. “We’ve had 1,600 the last few years to 2,000 this year.”

Morrison says although it’s just a single meal, he knows there is a deep need for help involving hunger in the community.

“There is a great need and we always felt like we are just trying to not necessarily feed people but explain and educate that every day there is a need to feed people in our community,” said Morrison. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We are happy that we’ve had 2,000 names to deliver food to, but it’s a little sad that I know that there are still people out there that really could use this meal.”

Downtown Elixir in Downtown Bryan will also be serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who can make it. They will begin serving at 10:00 a.m. Owner Dustin Batson says they plan to serve until they run out of food.

Batson says even though it has been a difficult year, it was important for him to still offer this opportunity.

“It’s not fair to the people that have come the years previous, to take our hardships, to put it on them. I mean, I’m sure everybody’s having a hard time,” said Batson.

If you know of another free Thanksgiving meal being offered to the community, please email news@kbtx.com

