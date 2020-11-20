National Weather Service to host virtual severe weather training
Two free sessions will be available in the month of December
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in becoming a SKYWARN spotter? Want to learn more about severe weather? The National Weather Service will offer two free sessions to do just that in the month of December.
Due to COVID-19, most SKYWARN training sessions were canceled earlier this spring. With the winter training sessions, the virtual option now allows attendees to take the course from the comfort of their own home, no matter where they live in Central or Southeast Texas.
Those interested are asked to register with the link below for the date of their choosing. Both sessions are identical and only need to be attended once.
- December 9th - 6:30pm - 8:30pm | CLICK HERE
- December 17th - 7pm - 9pm | CLICK HERE
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
