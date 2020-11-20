National Weather Service to host virtual severe weather training

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in becoming a SKYWARN spotter? Want to learn more about severe weather? The National Weather Service will offer two free sessions to do just that in the month of December.

We will be hosting two virtual SKYWARN classes on December 9th and 17th. NWS meteorologists will provide training on how to identify and report severe weather. The classes are FREE and open to the public!



Due to COVID-19, most SKYWARN training sessions were canceled earlier this spring. With the winter training sessions, the virtual option now allows attendees to take the course from the comfort of their own home, no matter where they live in Central or Southeast Texas.

Those interested are asked to register with the link below for the date of their choosing. Both sessions are identical and only need to be attended once.

December 9th - 6:30pm - 8:30pm | CLICK HERE

December 17th - 7pm - 9pm | CLICK HERE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

