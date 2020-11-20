This week’s Classroom Champion is Kyndal Bohnert.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kyndal Bohnert. The Anderson-Shiro High School Senior has a 5.3 GPA, and is currently ranked third in her class.

“I’ve taught Kyndal for two years now, and I don’t think there’s ever been an assignment or anything I have asked of her that she hasn’t not only done but done well and with excellent results. Her work ethic is just fantastic. She doesn’t just want to get it done, she want to do it right al the time. I’m sure pressure gets to all athletes, but with Kyndal you can’t tell. She’s always positive, she’s always joking, she’s always having a good time, and doing what she’s supposed to do at the same time. I don’t see pressure on her at all, although I’m sure there is some.” - Rachel Anderson, Teacher

“She’s a little bit of both actually. There have been times when...need to get the girls on the same page. She’s that girl to step up and direct them with words, “Hey, this is what ya’ll need to get done.” But she also is one that will step up to the playing plate. She goes out and puts it on her shoulders and gets it done. A couple years ago when she was able to calm the team during the storm so to speak. She was able to you know, make them laugh at that point in time where they needed to just you know, be relaxed. And she was able to do that, and it worked for the benefit of our team, because once we got relaxed we started playing our game.” - Randall Foy, Coach

“As a Freshman I think it was a little harder for me to lead because I really didn’t know how to. But as I got older and as I like became an upperclassmen and stuff. I came to the realization that like, I need to lead them. There watching me, there wanting to follow me and so, I really realize that I’m in this role for a reason and I need to step up,” said Bohnert.

After high school, Kyndal plans on attending Sam Houston State University and majoring in Animal Science, and hopes to one day become a veterinarian.

Congratulations to Kyndal Bohnert of Anderson-Shiro High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

