Three record-breaking performances highlight day two of Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team earned a first-place finish in each event, racing against Incarnate Word and LSU in the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Junior Shaine Casas and senior Tanner Olson highlighted day two of the Invite with record-breaking performances in the 100 back and 100 breast, respectively.

Olson set the school record in the 100 breast during the prelims and did it again during finals as his time of 51.39 stands as the fastest in school history. Casas, who set a new mark in the 100 back as the lead off on the 400 medley relay on day one, smashed the pool and school record with a time of 43.87 A for his third individual record-breaking performance of the week.

The 200 medley relay team of Casas, Olson, sophomore Jace Brown and senior Mark Theall started finals off strong, earning first with a time of 1:24.21 B.

Theall was another top performer for the Aggies, notching a B cut time in the 200 free (1:32.98), while sophomore Andres Puente claimed the 400 IM with a time of 3:45.46 B. Brown also distanced himself early to earn the top spot in 100 fly with a time of 47.54.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 1-meter board with senior Kurtis Mathews earning a top score of 343.65. Freshman Kyle Sanchez came in second with a score of 301.58, sophomore Tony Stewart earned third with a score of 289.43 and freshman Shane Mardick rounded out in fourth with a score of 276.53.

Up Next:

The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims, with diving to follow at 2 p.m. The 1650 free will begin at 4 p.m., with the conclusion of finals set to begin at 6 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Tanner Olson, Jace Brown, Mark Theall – 1:24.21 B*

400 IM – Andres Puente – 3:45.46 B*

100 Fly – Jace Brown – 47.54*

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:32.98 B*

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 51.39 A*

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 43.87 A*

800 Free Relay – Mark Theall, Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Elijah Sohn - 6:21.18*

First place finishes are marked with *

Meet Schedule (Finals)

Friday

Watch Diving

Women Platform

Men Platform

Watch Swim Finals

Women 1650 Free

Men 1650 Free

Women 200 Back

Men 200 Back

Women 100 Free

Men 100 Free

Women 200 Breast

Men 200 Breast

Women 200 Fly

Men 200 Fly

Women 400 Free Relay

Men 400 Free Relay