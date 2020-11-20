Vanderbilt denies A&M shot at SEC Tournament title

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (KBTX) - The 7th seeded Vanderbilt Commodores broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of goals in a three minute timespan with under 14 minutes to play for a 3-1 SEC Tournament Semifinal win over No. 3 seed Texas A&M at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The Commodores were first to get on the scoreboard taking a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on a Hailey Hopkins breakaway goal.

Texas A&M countered 10 minutes later when Kate Colvin was able to take advantage of a Vanderbilt defensive bobble and score her first Aggie goal to even things at 1.

In the second half Hopkins had a header on a corner kick in the 77th minute, her second goal of the match, to put Vanderbilt up 2-1.

Three minutes later Raegan Kelly is able to corral a loose ball in front of the A&M goal on a corner kick and find the back of the net as the Commodores beat Texas A&M 3-1. The loss ended the Aggies 7 match winning streak and closing out their fall 2020 COVID-19 schedule with a 8-2 record.

Vanderbilt will now play Arkansas for the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

