Weekend rain chance struggles to hang on

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There’s a chance, but it’s not the best chance...rain will be harder to come by this weekend for many in the Brazos Valley. The locations favored to find these isolated sprinkles? Mostly across our southern counties. We’ll maintain a 10% chance for rain each day this weekend, but plenty of low level moisture means foggy mornings are back until this pattern starts to change. With that said, the heat sticks around through the weekend as well as afternoons remain mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We’ll keep eyes to the north on Sunday as a frontal boundary may try to push south late Sunday into early Monday to knock down the humidity a bit more and bring temperatures down a bit by Monday, but the better rain chance and bigger drop in temperatures looks to hold off until Wednesday after a more potent front rolls in. Thanksgiving Day still trending cooler, but dry and sunny!

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low: 64. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday. Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog expected by sunrise. Low: 61. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

