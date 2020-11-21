88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 88 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 980 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,968 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

35 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,463 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 232 active probable cases and there have been 1,231 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,032. There have been 97,429 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 554 Brazos 980 9,032 Burleson 137 617 Grimes 99 1,314 Houston 66 506 Lee 27 273 Leon 45 425 Madison 76 854 Milam 25 615 Montgomery 2,306 15,758 Robertson 34 469 San Jacinto 8 250 Trinity 12 225 Walker 105 4,076 Waller 32 1,077 Washington 171 907

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 637 staffed hospital beds with 92 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 554 total cases and 525 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 137 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 617 total cases, and 473 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 99 active cases. There have been 1,314 total cases, 1,177 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 506 total cases of COVID-19. There are 66 active cases and 425 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 27 active cases. The county has a total of 273 cases, with 231 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 45 active cases. The county has 425 total cases, with 366 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 76 active cases. The county has a total of 854 cases with 767 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Milam County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 615 total cases and 590 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,306 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,758 total cases and 10,099 recovered cases. There are currently 29 people hospitalized, and there have been 167 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 34 active COVID-19 cases, with 469 total cases. Currently, 429 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 228 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 225 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 105 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,076 total cases with 3,925 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Waller County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,077 total cases with 1,027 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 171 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 907 total cases with 683 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new cases and 350 active cases on Nov. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 152,912 active cases and 901,943 recoveries. There have been 1,072,698 total cases reported and 9,787,236 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 20,296 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 177,466 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

