Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle

College Station police say they were stopped on the highway to investigate another possible drunk driver when the collision occurred.
Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated and then released on a $2,000 bond from the Brazos County Detention Center.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a 20-year-old after she slammed into a police SUV early Saturday morning on Harvey Mitchell Parkway, according to arrest records.

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated and then released on a $2,000 bond from the Brazos County Detention Center.

According to a probable cause affidavit, just before 4:00 a.m., Moore slammed into a parked College Station Police SUV that was helping to direct traffic around another traffic stop in the 1300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Holleman Drive.

“The officer was standing in front of his patrol vehicle when he heard a loud crash and noted his patrol vehicle was now turned sideways,” the report states. It goes on to say Moore “looked dazed” following the collision and said she “was distracted by something else. What this was, she could not say.” She told police she was at a house party prior to the crash and had consumed “really strong” drinks containing vodka.

The report goes on to say Moore told police she did “feel buzzed” and felt her current level of intoxication was about a 3 on a scale of 1-10.

College Station police say they were stopped on the highway to investigate another possible drunk driver when the collision occurred.

