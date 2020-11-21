Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week: Rey and Kylo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rey and Kylo are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for November 20, 2020. Rey is a two-year-old kitten. She’s described as a very feisty and playful girl. Rey is also loud about her love and will let you know when she wants attention. The sweet girl is spayed and ready to be adopted. Learn more about Rey and fill out her adoption form here.

Kylo is also about two months old. Employees at Aggieland Humane say he’s a cuddler who loves naps. He loves cuddling with his sisters and brothers in foster care. Kylo is neutered and ready to go to his forever home, also. You can learn more about Kylo and fill out his adoption form here.

“You can go online and submit an adoption application on our website at aggielandhumane.org. It takes us about 24 hours to get that processed and then we can give you a call, let you know when you can come out and adopt your new best friend,” said Kaitlin Raley with Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter is currently running an adoption special on cats and kittens. Adult cats (6 months and older) are just $25. Kitten adoptions are just $47.50. All adoptions include the standard package worth $500. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

