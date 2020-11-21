Aggies close out Art Adamson Invite with five top finishes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team closed out the Art Adamson Invite with five first-place finishes to earn 1,612 points. LSU finished second with 883 points and Incarnate Word took third with 542 points.

Senior Camryn Toney recorded the sixth-fastest time in school history, leading the way in the 1650 free with a time of 16:15.05. Freshman Chloe Stepanek’s time of 47.84 in the 100 free set a new mark as the fourth-fastest time in school history.

Senior Taylor Pike set a personal best in the 200 fly with a time of 1:53.91 to finish first.

The Maroon & White swept the 200 breast with junior Kylie Powers finishing first, followed by freshmen Desirae Mangaoang and Emme Nelson.

The 400 free relay team of junior Emma Carlton, Stepanek, freshman Bobbi Kennett and senior Jing Wen Quah finished out the invite strong with a first-place finish.

In diving, Alyssa Clairmont closed out the weekend with a first-place finish in the platform dive with a score of 274.50.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against Incarnate Word on Dec. 12 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Times On The Day:

1650 Free – Camryn Toney – 16:15.05*

200 Back – Emma Carlton – 1:57.41

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 47.84*

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:11.79*

200 Fly – Taylor Pike – 1:53.91*

400 Free Relay – Emma Carlton, Chloe Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett, Jing Quah – 3:18.31*

First place finishes are marked with *