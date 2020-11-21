A&M Consolidated rolls past Lamar Fulshear

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Lamar Fulshear 51-0 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. A&M Consolidated improves to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in district play. Fulshear is 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in district play.

A&M Consolidated’s Mo Foketi returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to get the Tigers off to a fast start.

A&M Consolidated will close out the regular season against Rudder on November 27 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.