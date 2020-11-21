Bryan Mayor: We’re expecting bumps in COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson acknowledges that there will be lots of COVID-19 challenges ahead.

“Thanksgiving will likely create a bump,” Nelson explains, “Christmas will probably create a bump a month later. Frankly, I’m most concerned about New Year’s.”

He says he knows there are some large gatherings still taking place, some of them even sanctioned by either the City of College Station or the City of Bryan government.

“Everybody’s gotta weigh their personal values between emotional health, mental health, and physical health,” Nelson says.

He urges residents to avoid gatherings if possible but understands that some people will still want together for the holidays.

