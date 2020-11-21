College Station crushes Caney Creek 72-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Caney Creek 72-0 in the Cougars’ homecoming game at Cougar Field Friday night.

The Cougars’ offense was rolling right from kick-off. Roderick Brown finished off a quick drive for the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Jett Huff then found Traylen Suel to go up 14-0. Brown scored again in the first quarter on a 65-yard touchdown run. The Cougars also forced a safety, and on the ensuing kick-off, Dalton Carnes returned it 75 yards for another score. The Cougars led 37-0 after the first quarter. Marquise Collins scored a couple of times in the second quarter, and the Cougars cruised to a 72-0 shutout victory.

College Station won its 5th game in a row and moves to 5-1 in district play. The Cougars hit the road next week to take on Waller.

