College Station falls to College Park 62-50

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys’ basketball team lost to College Park 62-50 Saturday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

The Cavaliers out of The Woodlands jumped out to a 8-0 run to start the game and led 13-7 after the first quarter. College Station kept things close in the first half, but they could never take the lead. Marvin Dock for College Park led all scorers with 18 points. Drew Calderon chipped in 17.

The College Station Cougars will be back in action Monday to host Grand Oaks.

