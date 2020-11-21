Advertisement

Downtown Bryan hosts its annual “Lights On” event to kick off holiday season

There were lights, live music and a special message from Santa.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a night of magic and holiday wonder in Downtown Bryan for the city’s annual Lights On event.

Even during the pandemic, the city found a way to make sure they could still host a safe, festive event.

“We moved a lot of the high contact activities that normally take place during our events. You know, the bounce house, the kid’s craft, those kinds of things. We put back fun things, like a photo booth for your family scattered throughout downtown,” said Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan.

Noel says they have been working with the Brazos County Health District and the mayor to come up with the best practices for events like this.

To ensure there was less gathering, they moved the lighting of the Christmas tree, typically at Gloria Sale Park, to a video in front of the Queen Theatre with a special recorded video from the mayor and a letter from Santa.

Residents like Christopher Smith say it was nice to be able to do something festive ahead of the holidays.

“A lot of us won’t be able to go home to families for Thanksgiving or Christmas or even as much as we like, so still being able to go Downtown Bryan and having a family experience with the community actually feeling a holiday spirit with like other people is really nice,” said Smith.

