Free Music Friday: Texas A&M Singing Cadets

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Singing Cadets joined First News at Four live in downtown Bryan ahead of the Lights On event on Friday.

The Texas A&M Singing Cadets are the second oldest club on campus, only behind the Corps of Cadets, at 127 years old.

The group says they love to sing and take an active leading role in the community.

The group features no music majors, so it’s a group of music lovers that just want to perform.

Watch the performance in the player above.

