Huntsville remains unbeaten with win over Montgomery Lake Creek

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville hosted Montgomery Lake Creek in Madisonville on Friday night while Bowers Stadium gets a renovation. Huntsville came out on top 49-14.

It took a while for either offense to get going. At the end of the first quarter, Jadarian White forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Hornets. Jaylon McClain ran for a 64 yard score after to put them up 7-0.

In the second quarter, McClain ran another one in from 5 yards out to make it 14-0.

With four minutes to play in the half, on 4th and 1 Caosn Putska ran one in from Lake Creek to make it a 14-7 game at the half.

Huntsville rolled in the second half to improve to 7-0.

They will travel to Montgomery next Friday to play for the district title.

