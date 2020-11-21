Advertisement

Huntsville remains unbeaten with win over Montgomery Lake Creek

The Hornets beat the Lions 49-14.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville hosted Montgomery Lake Creek in Madisonville on Friday night while Bowers Stadium gets a renovation. Huntsville came out on top 49-14.

It took a while for either offense to get going. At the end of the first quarter, Jadarian White forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Hornets. Jaylon McClain ran for a 64 yard score after to put them up 7-0.

In the second quarter, McClain ran another one in from 5 yards out to make it 14-0.

With four minutes to play in the half, on 4th and 1 Caosn Putska ran one in from Lake Creek to make it a 14-7 game at the half.

Huntsville rolled in the second half to improve to 7-0.

They will travel to Montgomery next Friday to play for the district title.

