Iola beats Crawford to claim 2A state volleyball championship

GARLAND, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday afternoon Iola was in the 2A state championship game for the first time since 2017. It was a rematch of that game against Crawford.

The Bulldogs fell down in set one early but came back to take it 25-21. They’d also take set two 25-20. Crawford found some momentum in set three and finished it off on a 3-0 run to win it 25-19. Iola came back in the fourth set to claim the championship 25-19.

Cadence Hoyle led the way with 26 kills and won MVP. Jenna McDouglad added 19 kills and Ava Pointer had 45 assists.

Head Coach Jamie McDougald was pleased with how this team came together this year. ”Their team chemistry. They depend on each other. They’re great friends, and they knew that they could depend on each other to come through with their job. Team chemistry was a big part of our team this year, and I’m very, very proud of them for stepping back up in game 4 and getting it done,” said McDougald.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever beating Crawford in the State Championship. I haven’t played them since I think my Sophomore year and we lost to them. It was really a great win,” said Hoyle.

It’s the Bulldogs’ first state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

