Local black-owned businesses host pop up shop in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 20 black small business owners came together for a pop up shop event at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station Saturday. Event organizers said the purpose of the event was to bring more awareness to minority-owned businesses in Brazos County.

The event was organized by Culturally Rooted Enterprise, an organization created due to the lack of black-owned businesses in the Bryan-College Station area.

Cedric Lewis, an event organizer, said these local black-owned businesses needed a platform to put their goods and services in front of the community. “A lot of these people I didn’t know sold merchandise before this,” said Lewis. He also said an overall goal is to have a minority-owned superstore in the area where businesses can thrive and residents can have other options outside of the normal chain stores.

Saturday’s event featured vendors that specialized in custom jewelry and clothing, candle making, as well as holiday decorations. Insurance and health and wellness service providers were also present at the pop up shop. Customers could visit a few restaurants to grab a bite to eat while they shopped, and also participated in raffles and won door prizes.

Culturally Rooted Enterprise plans on hosting more events in the future. To find out more about the businesses represented in Saturday’s event, click here.

