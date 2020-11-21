Advertisement

Local leaders talk COVID-19 ahead of holiday travel

A press conference was held Friday at the Brazos County Health District.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local leaders joined Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan Friday afternoon to address concerns ahead of the holidays.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson stressed the need for the community to take COVID-19 seriously.

“Please take the steps: washing your hands, keeping that six feet distance, wearing those masks,” said Nelson. “These things are important, but if you could, really think about those specific steps for Thanksgiving. Do as much as you can outside. It’s so much better.”

Although case numbers continue to rise in Brazos County, the mayors both stated there are no plans to put restrictions on different businesses like bars and restaurants.

“I don’t see me asking my council to support a decision to further restrict what restaurant and bars do at this time,” said Mooney “We’ll continue to push for masks and continue to ask businesses and everyone to continue doing the things they have been doing. Where ever I’ve been, I’ve seen compliance.”

