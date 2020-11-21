Advertisement

Mart advances to the next round of playoffs with blowout over Lovelady

Defending 2-A Division 2 State Champion Mart Panthers win big over the Lovelady Lions.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tough night for the Lovelady Lions. Their offense depended heavily on the run game of Shaun Easterling, but Mart’s defenses were able to keep him at bay the majority of the game.

The Panthers were able to convert all their possessions into points during the first half. It began with a 30 yard rushing touchdown from Keishawn Clater, putting Mart on the board early. It was followed by a 75 yard rushing touchdown from Panther’s quarterback Roddrell Freeman, widening the lead to 13-0. It continued on their next possession, this time with a staggering 95 yard touchdown run from Neven Hickman.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
30 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases rising
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera

Latest News

Normangee advances to Regional Quarterfinals after 27-21 win over Carlisle
Huntsville remains unbeaten with win over Montgomery Lake Creek
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
2020 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results
A&M Consolidated rolls past Lamar Fulshear