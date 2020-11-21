Mart advances to the next round of playoffs with blowout over Lovelady

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tough night for the Lovelady Lions. Their offense depended heavily on the run game of Shaun Easterling, but Mart’s defenses were able to keep him at bay the majority of the game.

The Panthers were able to convert all their possessions into points during the first half. It began with a 30 yard rushing touchdown from Keishawn Clater, putting Mart on the board early. It was followed by a 75 yard rushing touchdown from Panther’s quarterback Roddrell Freeman, widening the lead to 13-0. It continued on their next possession, this time with a staggering 95 yard touchdown run from Neven Hickman.

