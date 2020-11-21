Advertisement

Normangee advances to Regional Quarterfinals after 27-21 win over Carlisle

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers beat Carlisle 27-21 in the Area Round of the Class 2A Division I playoffs Friday night at Panther Stadium to keep not only their undefeated season in tact, but also their dream of a state championship.

Panther quarterback Mason Hardy got Normangee on the board first with the first of three first quarter touchdowns. looked back.

Normangee (11-0) will face Beckville in the Regional Quarterfinals next week.

