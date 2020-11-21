Rudder beats Bastrop 75-60

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team beat Bastrop 75-60 Saturday afternoon in a non-district game at Armory Gym. Rudder is now 2-1 on the season. Bastrop is 1-3.

Rudder’s JJ Bazy led all scorers with 21 points. Kevin Holmes scored 17 for the Rangers. Grayson Adams had 14 points for Rudder. Jodarius Hayward finished with 12 points.

Rudder is scheduled to return to action November 23 for a road game against Pasadena Memorial. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00pm.

