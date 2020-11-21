Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving finish first at Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team capped off the Art Adamson Invite adding three victories on the final day. The Aggies earned 1,759 points to finish first, LSU finished second with 650 points and Incarnate Word took third with 635 points.

Junior Luke Stuart entered the 1650 free chasing the school record in the 1000 free and set a new top mark with an intermediate split of 8:59.72. Stuart dethroned senior Mark Theall’s time of 9:00.05 from the American Short Course Championships last season. Senior Felipe Rizzo added a second-place finish in the 1650 free.

Junior Shaine Casas earned his second pool record of the invite with a time of 1:36.62 in the 200 back. Casas capped off a successful week that included five school record-breaking performances and five top finishes.

Sophomore Jace Brown earned first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:45.41 and freshman Max Hardt followed behind with a time of 1:48.48. Sophomore Andres Puente held his own with a first-place finish in the 200 breast with a time of 1:52.74.

The 400 free relay team of junior Kaloyan Bratanov, junior Clayton Bobo, Theall and freshman Kraig Bray finished out the invite strong to earn a top time of 2:51.56.

In diving, sophomoreTony Stewart wrapped up the weekend with a first-place finish in the platform dive with a score of 276.53.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against Incarnate Word on Dec. 12 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Times On The Day:

1650 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 15:26.43

200 Back – Shaine Casas – 1:36.62

100 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 42.62

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:52.74*

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.48*

400 Free Relay – Kaloyan Bratanov, Clayton Bobo, Mark Theall and Kraig Bray – 2:51.56*

First place finishes are marked with *