73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 73 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 999 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,022 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

58 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,471 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 220 active probable cases and there have been 1,251 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,105. There have been 97,825 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 22 558 Brazos 999 9,105 Burleson 146 628 Grimes 113 1,327 Houston 101 544 Lee 30 277 Leon 45 427 Madison 65 849 Milam 26 621 Montgomery 2,292 15,920 Robertson 46 484 San Jacinto 6 250 Trinity 9 225 Walker 105 4,076 Waller 41 1,088 Washington 175 915

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 615 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 22 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 558 total cases and 525 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 146 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 628 total cases, and 475 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 113 active cases. There have been 1,327 total cases, 1,176 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 544 total cases of COVID-19. There are 101 active cases and 428 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 30 active cases. The county has a total of 277 cases, with 232 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 45 active cases. The county has 427 total cases, with 368 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 65 active cases. The county has a total of 849 cases with 772 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 621 total cases and 595 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,292 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,920 total cases and 10,274 recovered cases. There are currently 25 people hospitalized, and there have been 168 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 46 active COVID-19 cases, with 484 total cases. Currently, 432 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 230 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 225 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 105 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,076 total cases with 3,925 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Waller County currently has 41 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,088 total cases with 1,029 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 175 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 915 total cases with 687 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 350 active cases on Nov. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 3,362 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 158,383 active cases and 909,137 recoveries. There have been 1,072,698 total cases reported and 9,908,129 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 20,467 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 178,811 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 21 at 2:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

