Burrow’s rookie season cut short

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)(AP Photo/Al Drago | AP Photo/Al Drago)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - It appears that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s rookie season is done six games early. Burrow was carted off the field early in the third quarter with a left knee injury. After the game, he posted on Twitter: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.” Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury. The No. 1 overall pick’s day ended 22 of 34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Washington beat Cincinnati 20-9.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

