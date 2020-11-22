College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree sale kicks off on Black Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers from the College Station Noon Lions Club were hard at work Saturday morning making final preparations for its annual Christmas tree sale.

450 Fraser fir trees of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase at the corner of Texas Ave. and W. King Cole. The sale is set to open to customers at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Meredith Childs, member of the College Station Noon Lions Club, said 100 percent of the proceeds are put back into the community and help numerous charities. “We’ve been selling Christmas trees in the community for about 60 years to raise money to help with Texas Lions Camp for disabled children in the Kerrville area, locally the fun for all playground and vision screenings for local school children” said Childs.

The College Station Noon Lions Club will be celebrating its 70th year of service to the Brazos Valley community. The Lions Club prides themselves on serving others while living by the motto of " We Serve.”

Childs said this organization is very close to her heart. “We are here for the community. When the community needs us, we raise money for the community to give back to those in need” said Childs.

Social distancing and face coverings will be strictly enforced when visiting the lot to keep everyone safe. This year, the Lions will be offering free delivery along with curbside pickup. The lot will operate during regular business hours from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the weekends. Trees range from $50 to $195 and acceptable forms of payment include cash, check and credit cards.

To find out more about the Christmas tree sale and the College Station Noon Lions Club, click here.

