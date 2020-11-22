Advertisement

First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Gate 12 Bar and Grill
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: College Station Restaurant set to give one-of-a-kind views of Easterwood Airport
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks into a meeting with the Taliban's peace negotiation team...
Pompeo touts Iran policy in Gulf ahead of Biden presidency
People hold a pig model with the slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson...
Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after battling COVID-19