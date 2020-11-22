Local giveaway puts “giving” in Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland delivered 450 boxes to families in the Brazos Valley, so they can have a meal to put on the table this Thanksgiving.

This year they delivered boxes filled with a frozen turkey, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and gravy.

Tatiana Rivera, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Aggieland and The Bridge Ministries says the idea of not having food on the table this upcoming Thursday is one of the reasons why she came out to volunteer with the annual event.

“I know I’ll be able to have dinner with my family this Thanksgiving and to just stop and reflect that there are many families out there who don’t have that privilege,” said Rivera.

The number of families who won’t get to sit down to food on Thanksgiving is growing, Jarrod Hix with the Rotary Club of Aggieland has seen the number grow first hand.

“This project has grown from 10 boxes the very first year, said Hix. “Then we grew it to 50, then to 100, then we grew it to 200, now we’re at 450.”

A number that grows especially this year due to the pandemic.

“Because now it’s not a low-income sort of situation where people need assistance it’s everybody who needs help,” said Rivera.

Help came in many forms.

Firefighters from College Station Firehouse #6 lent a hand, and according to fireman J.P.Moore, this type of volunteering is equally rewarding as what they do day to day.

“It’s just a bigger part of the fire service, said Moore. “We do this because we like helping people; this is just an outlet that we get to physically do something proactive and positive for the community.”

For Rivera, she knows these food boxes make a positive impact in the Brazos Valley community.

“It means the world to them to be given this hope of having a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s such a small gesture, but it goes so far for them,” said Rivera.

