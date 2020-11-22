Advertisement

Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox

Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man after he hit a stone mailbox while driving while intoxicated.

According to police, early Saturday morning a Bryan resident woke up to a loud boom and found that his stone mailbox had been hit by a car, but the vehicle that caused the damage was nowhere to be found.

The resident described the vehicle as a truck that was leaking fluids. Authorities say they were able to follow the trail of fluids left by the vehicle to a residence on the 3600 block of Owen Street.

At the residence, police say the driver, Alexandro Perez-Zuniga, 25, smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking five to six beers before getting behind the wheel.

Police also located a silver truck that had significant damage, which included stones on the hood and windshield that matched the damaged mailbox. Additionally, the passenger side mirror was missing from the truck, which authorities say was recovered near the stone mailbox.

Perez-Zuniga was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to leave information after striking a fixed object.

