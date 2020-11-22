Advertisement

No. 4 Clemson’s game at Florida State postponed

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff.

Medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play Saturday.

No makeup date was announced.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August - and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

