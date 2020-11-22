Ups & downs this Thanksgiving Week

Cold front helped dot parts of the Brazos Valley with rain Sunday afternoon. Mild air spends the evening and overnight settling in, meaning your morning starts in the chills low 50s. Morning clouds should give way to afternoon sun Monday. Afternoon temperatures run 8° - 10° cooler tomorrow as thermometers top in the upper 60s to low 70s. Don’t get used to it...

As we gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, the week brings a lot of back and forth. Warmer air returns Late Monday / early Tuesday -- which means highs are back in the humid low 80s. A few spots of rain Tuesday afternoon turns to a chance for a quick line of showers to an odd rumble Tuesday night / pre-sunrise Wednesday. Back to less humid & mild Wednesday as morning 50s turn to highs around 70°. Thanksgiving Thursday is another “flip” day where the humidity creeps back in and south wind pushes us back to 80°. Warm, but still a good looking holiday for the Brazos Valley. Eyes are on Friday, as the next cold front approaches. Rain, rumbles, and perhaps a few strong-to-severe storms are possible through the evening. That front should have a bigger push of chilly air that spills in for the final days of November. What we need to monitor: will another round of rain and storms rattle past Saturday? We need better data on that...but don’t rule it out just yet.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Wind:NE 5-10 mph.

Monday. Morning clouds, scattered afternoon sun. High: 73. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

