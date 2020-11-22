Waiting on a series of cold fronts

Not one, not two, but THREE cold fronts have their aim set on the Brazos Valley. The first front is set to roll through the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. This will be a weaker boundary acting more like a wind shift and may squeeze out a few drops of rain as it passes through. It won’t be rain for all, but a few especially across the northern half of the Brazos Valley may find some afternoon showers to a stray rumble of thunder. Temperatures start the morning mild in the low to mid 60s and wrap up the afternoon in the mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures as a result will be a little cooler and will feel a little more comfortable Monday, but a second reinforcing front will help to bring temperatures closer to average for this time of year (average daytime high: 69° - 67°) just in time for Thanksgiving. Beyond the Thanksgiving holiday, the forecast will need to be monitored for the potential of rain and storms associated with a stronger front by the end of the week. Still plenty of details to wrap up with this forecast, so keep checking back.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog expected by sunrise. Low: 63. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 77. Wind: S becoming N 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Monday. Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 74. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.