Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,011 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,062 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

54 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,498 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 230 active probable cases and there have been 1,268 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,157. There have been 97,825 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 26 562 Brazos 1,011 9,157 Burleson 142 628 Grimes 112 1,330 Houston 103 546 Lee 31 280 Leon 43 427 Madison 67 849 Milam 16 615 Montgomery 2,292 15,920 Robertson 45 484 San Jacinto 7 251 Trinity 9 225 Walker 87 4,098 Waller 47 1,094 Washington 171 195

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 555 staffed hospital beds with 60 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 81 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 26 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 562 total cases and 525 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 142 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 628 total cases, and 478 cases have recovered. There have been 8 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 112 active cases. There have been 1,330 total cases, 1,180 recoveries and 38 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 546 total cases of COVID-19. There are 103 active cases and 428 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 280 cases, with 234 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 427 total cases, with 370 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 67 active cases. The county has a total of 849 cases with 770 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 615 total cases and 590 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,292 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,920 total cases and 10,274 recovered cases. There are currently 25 people hospitalized, and there have been 168 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 45 active COVID-19 cases, with 484 total cases. Currently, 433 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 251 cases with 230 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 225 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 87 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,098 total cases with 3,943 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Waller County currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,094 total cases with 1,029 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 171 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 915 total cases with 691 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 311 active cases on Nov. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 3,387 positive cases, 7.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 22, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 162,393 active cases and 913,796 recoveries. There have been 1,094,275 total cases reported and 9,991,420 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 20,556 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 181,361 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 22 at 12:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

