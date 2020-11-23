Advertisement

Aggie Receiver Kam Brown transferring to UCLA

Texas A&M's Kam Brown catches a pass inside the 5 during the Aggies' game against Florida.
Texas A&M's Kam Brown catches a pass inside the 5 during the Aggies' game against Florida.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Wide Receiver Kam Brown announced on Twitter Monday that he has committed to play for UCLA.

Last week, Brown entered the transfer portal, and now he intends on playing for UCLA and will have four years of eligibility for the Bruins. The freshman receiver caught 5 passes for 55 yards in the first 3 games this season.

