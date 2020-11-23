Aggies preparing for LSU during SEC Rivalry Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After two postponed games in a row, it’s finally game week again for Texas A&M football. The Aggies will be back in action to take on LSU at Kyle Field this Saturday.

The last time A&M and LSU played in College Station (2018), it ended in a 7-overtime thriller, with the Aggies winning 74-72. Last year, the national champion Bayou Bengals beat Texas A&M pretty handily.

The Aggies said revenge isn’t on their mind. But it is SEC Rivalry Week, and this game with LSU has started to have a little bit more meaning.

”Rivalry games are usually when both sides win. That’s happened,” said A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher. “The games are very important for the conference and for the league you’re in, so yea, these are getting to be that way. Whether it’s a rivalry or not, I don’t know that. I just know it’s a very important football game. One it’s the next game and it’s a team that you have to play well against to reach your goals in the SEC West to get to where you have to go in the national spotlight,” Fisher added.

“I don’t really know if it’s a rivalry game. In the past years, it has been. It’s the next game, so it’s our biggest game. I feel that we’re amped up and ready to play,” Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller explained.

The Aggies kick-off with LSU at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN.

