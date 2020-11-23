Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Don and Sue Calhoun are vital advocates of the special needs community

The couple has spent years motivating and inspiring countless people in our community with special needs including their own daughter and son-in-law.
Friends and family gather around Don and Sue Calhoun right after learning they received this week's Be Remarkable award.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Be Remarkable recipients are Don and Sue Calhoun, a local couple active in Special Olympics Texas and the Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley.

They were nominated by family friend Sondra White.

“Their daughter Wendy Calhoun Erdman is a walking example of the deep love and sense of independence that Don and Sue teach and live. Wendy and her husband Ben both have Down syndrome, and although they live independently, Don and Sue are always there for Wendy & Ben, and the rest of us who have children with special needs,” said White.

Don Calhoun is the Head of Delegation for the Aggie Bombers, our Special Olympics team for adults 18 and over. Sue, a retired school teacher, has served on the boards of the Aggie Bombers and the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley.

“They are mentors and really good friends and supporters to all of us who are coming behind them and others who are in front of them,” said White. “I nominated them because they needed more recognition. They give so much of their time and they do it with such grace and humility and strong faith and all that goes out in their giving.”

To see more about the Calhouns, watch the video attached to this story.

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Don and Sue Calhoun with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

